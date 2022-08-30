Advertisement
Task force to develop mechanism for e-bikes promotion proposed

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has proposed constitution of an inter-ministerial task force to develop a comprehensive mechanism for the promotion of e-bikes in the country, as fuel consumption of motorbikes has reached over $3 billion/annum, sources told media.

The motorbikes have become a necessary part of daily life in Pakistan owing to its affordability and fuel efficiency. As per the Economic Survey of Pakistan, the total number of registered motorcycles across the country up to December 2021 was 24.8 million.

As per the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) latest sale report, around 14.5 million gasoline bikes have been sold in the last 12 years. In FY21, the auto manufacturers have sold around 1.9 million gasoline bikes.

Muhammad Sabir Shaikh, chairman of the Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA), said that the Engineering Development Board (EDB) is not doing anything for the promotion and support to the electric two-wheelers assembling in Pakistan.

