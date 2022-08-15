Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait 15 Aug 2022

Gold prices fluctuate practically daily around the world, including in Kuwait. Get the most recent gold price in Kuwaiti Dinar, as well as rates for gold in 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22 karats.

Today’s international gold rate in Kuwait and its converted gold price Kuwait Dinar makes it easier for Kuwaiti gold souks, gold investors, and people to stay up to date.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Kuwait jewellery market and quoted by Kuwait Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.