UAE sends relief goods to flood victims in Pakistan

KARACHI: The UAE has begun operating an air bridge to transport humanitarian aid to those affected by the monsoon flooding in Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi said that the first Emirati relief aid plane flew on Monday morning to Pakistan and will be followed by several more in the coming days to provide support.

The relief aid includes 3,000 tonnes of food, shelter materials, humanitarian needs and medical parcels. The UAE’s Ministry of Defence, represented by the Joint Operations Command, is overseeing the delivery of relief aid from the Emirates.

The death toll has reached 1,061 since June, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday, with 28 more people having died in the last 24 hours. The crisis has forced the government to declare a state of emergency, mobilise the army for relief efforts and call for international assistance.

Earlier, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and assured his all-out support in relief and rehabilitation for the flood victims.

He also emphasised the UAE’s solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan and offered all possible assistance to Pakistan to tackle this natural calamity.

The purpose of the UAE aid is to increase international peace development and stability, while guaranteeing improvements in the living standards of individuals regardless of their religion, language, identity and race. The UAE aid is continually provided to ensure the establishment of a better living for humanity.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wished a speedy recovery for the injured and quick return of the displaced to their areas, praying to the Allah Almighty to protect Pakistan.

