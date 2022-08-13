Advertisement
US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 13 Aug 2022

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 215 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is 215.50 Updated on, 13 Aug 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

 (Dollar Rate in Pakistan)

CURRENCYBUYING TT CLEANSELLING TT & OD
 US Dollar215.00215.50

The US Dollar rate was Rs. 218.88 against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on (12 Aug 2022) and  Depreciated by Rs. 1.57 today, bringing the new Dollar to PKR currency exchange rate at Rs. 215.49

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

