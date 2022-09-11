Advertisement
  • 25000 prize bond list 2022 – Draw No 7 | Faisalabad
25000 prize bond list 2022 – Draw No 7 | Faisalabad

25000 prize bond list 2022 – Draw No 7 | Faisalabad

Articles
25000 prize bond list 2022 – Draw No 7 | Faisalabad
FAISALABAD: Rs 25000 Prize Bond Draw No. 7 was announced in Faisalabad on Monday, September 12, 2022.

1st prize of the 25000 premium Rs. prize bond of value PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while the second prize of the 25000 premium prize bond of amount Rs. is awarded to lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 25000 premium prize bond is given to winners of the amount Rs. /- each.

Bond WorthCityDateFirst PrizeSecond PrizeThird Prize
Rs 25000 premiumFaisalabad12-09-202230,000,000PKR10,000,000PKR300,000 PKR

Rs 25000 prize bond list 2022

               DRAW OF Rs.25000/- Denomination Premium Prize Bonds (Registered)

				 HELD AT FAISALABAD

Draw No. 7th									

Series:	Common Draw					Date: 12/09/2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------


First Prize of Rs. 30,000,000/-

299365   572908
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Second Prize of Rs.10,000,000/- Each


043561  330259  365917   570872   863682 


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------	

										
7TH DRAW OF RS. 25,000/- DENOMINATION PREMIUM PRIZE BONDS (REGISTERED) 												
HELD ON 12-09-2022 AT SBP BSC FAISALABAD 												
(700 Prizes of Rs.300,000/- Each)												

001798	077093	152037	226910	323242	402652	490178	551119	650599	737935	793173	875338	954968
004976	077414	152282	227479	324679	407988	491912	552815	653719	738274	793612	878991	955204
008469	077870	152347	231525	324831	409936	492274	555656	654274	740282	794667	879547	957068
008888	081216	153011	232485	325979	410200	497037	557065	654313	741267	796811	879668	957206
009535	081248	153503	233473	326647	412892	497048	557815	655884	741934	798230	881677	957258

012011	083000	156285	234288	327371	414184	497743	559735	656347	743138	799254	886166	957507
013108	083668	157246	239860	328116	416758	498127	561489	656594	744637	802172	886512	957848
013131	083820	160719	242987	328820	418003	498396	565548	659914	745492	805201	887350	958792
013134	084081	161676	245431	328836	418468	499419	568056	665708	747744	808168	893692	962027
014205	085828	162302	247442	329529	419352	500605	568369	667156	748006	809435	894129	963487
014515	090157	166560	248285	329805	419647	501028	572009	667555	750000	811015	896572	963538

016829	090775	168799	255745	334290	421452	502972	572942	668090	750451	813848	897910	963568
020340	093726	169173	255841	338739	422271	507139	573022	673124	752340	814139	898204	963628
020514	094387	170038	256575	338859	422809	507334	574643	673623	753334	814873	898852	966120
020729	097728	171118	259400	338949	423453	515406	574657	674253	753726	816015	900755	966240
020928	099976	172258	260214	338999	423981	516765	574892	677769	754095	816026	901633	966395
021136	100465	175161	261309	339893	426136	517715	577579	681922	754156	816269	901899	967184

021226	101752	177317	263012	340471	430489	518147	578898	682175	754942	817039	903952	971404
022294	102320	178931	264235	342433	430620	519586	579061	682604	754964	817089	905082	972297
024137	102340	180471	268457	343340	433458	519596	580387	686035	755576	819200	905653	976880
025619	103187	180496	268719	343569	433730	521218	581034	686277	755579	819653	909699	977764
025976	104108	180772	268965	343587	436894	521799	581652	687349	755767	821768	912945	980104
026526	104414	181714	269272	344139	437635	522586	583702	687853	755873	823369	914141	980888

029398	105447	183718	274629	344599	439053	523312	584006	688118	758178	823977	914147	981267
031139	105467	184828	274722	344749	439117	523688	587234	688756	758346	825012	914680	981348
031867	107064	185964	281415	345279	440520	523769	590747	689845	759111	826388	916097	983003
033478	107673	186521	284431	346126	441971	524026	593672	691927	762655	828669	916745	983417
033536	107897	188221	285745	347442	444834	524053	593889	695348	763462	831540	916888	983918
035219	108467	188418	287362	347676	446330	524194	600781	696793	763982	836180	918108	984122

038661	109133	193635	287474	348766	447145	524322	600785	697433	765184	836505	918665	986394
040091	111305	196152	288493	349985	449780	525988	602662	699214	766412	837344	921679	987048
040824	111395	196719	288523	356029	450240	526092	602764	699546	767515	838202	924868	987914
040896	111985	198544	290292	358412	450267	527131	602775	701528	767799	838710	926792	988638
043789	114087	198589	290504	358481	452248	527559	603431	703931	768664	841195	928092	988789
045449	114363	201215	290865	358891	453433	528423	603676	705488	770223	841921	928672	989088

045797	118347	201479	293121	359023	454000	528433	603988	705568	773295	844609	929761	989128
047600	118939	203281	295472	359515	454447	529875	604158	708599	773648	848106	931907	992904
049474	122021	203738	297068	360850	457991	531668	604919	711159	773727	848528	933166	996498
050929	122296	204608	298651	370559	458144	532012	610553	712459	774420	849712	936788	997644
051003	125014	205115	298693	371390	458205	532300	612391	712504	779375	849796	937265	997854
052021	128041	211375	299044	374310	463482	532998	618773	713669	779608	849958	938041	xxxxxx

053453	128268	211541	300389	374454	468026	533050	619073	714497	780029	850385	938537	xxxxxx
053821	129545	213223	301157	376890	469972	533430	620389	715877	780155	850669	939334	xxxxxx
055622	129550	213421	302820	378969	473824	535892	622005	719211	781088	852005	940854	xxxxxx
058309	131719	213575	303039	382934	473984	536021	625172	719417	782301	853788	941889	xxxxxx
059005	131781	214702	304607	383666	477889	539115	627006	722815	782304	853984	943312	xxxxxx
059273	135466	215868	308039	384308	478354	540582	627385	722999	783233	860862	944319	xxxxxx

060488	136800	219341	308655	384473	478391	540687	638366	726432	783950	861349	946529	xxxxxx
065439	138281	221039	312549	385326	480315	540892	642192	727071	784484	863643	947310	xxxxxx
069723	140754	221567	315430	387549	481169	541812	644082	728339	784674	864163	950263	xxxxxx
072898	142600	222159	316884	389029	483611	542315	645934	728674	786952	866917	950488	xxxxxx
072967	145948	222893	321380	389213	483712	542577	645984	728984	787171	867389	951381	xxxxxx
072982	146473	222936	321999	391001	484409	545674	646474	733448	788618	870054	952020	xxxxxx

074403	147004	225537	322139	393913	485148	548917	646641	733493	788873	872355	952128	xxxxxx
076819	150913	226897	323019	396855	485246	549337	646774	734300	792307	874725	953538	xxxxxx

