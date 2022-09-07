AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 07 Sept 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.91 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 59.99. Updated on, 07 Sept 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 59.91 59.99

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 231 233.5 Euro EUR 230 232.5 British Pound GBP 268 271.5 UAE Dirham AED 63 65 Saudi Riyal SAR 61.5 62.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 710.68 715.68 Canadian Dollar CAD 166.94 168.29 Australian Dollar AUD 149.18 150.43 Omani Riyal OMR 569.47 573.97 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.65 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 49.02 49.47 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.25 60.75 Bahrain Dinar BHD 583.23 587.73 Thai Bhat THB 6.09 6.19 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.63 31.88 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.94 28.29 Danish Krone DKK 29.29 29.64 New Zealand Dollar NZD 133.71 134.91 Singapore Dollar SGD 156.19 157.49 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.02 22.32 Swedish Krona SEK 20.31 20.61 Swiss Franc CHF 223.78 225.53 Indian Rupee INR 2.75 2.83

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.