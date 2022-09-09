AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 09 Sept 2022

  • News
AED to PKR rate in Pakistan –

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 60.52 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 60.60. Updated on, 09 Sept 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today60.5260.60

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD232.1234.6
EuroEUR228.1230.6
British PoundGBP265.1268.1
UAE DirhamAED6365
Saudi RiyalSAR61.5562.55
Kuwaiti DinarKWD719.84724.84
Canadian DollarCAD169.49170.84
Australian DollarAUD150.15151.41
Omani RiyalOMR577.62582.12
Japanese YenJPY1.571.61
Malaysian RinggitMYR49.0249.47
Qatari RiyalQAR60.2560.75
Bahrain DinarBHD591.6596.05
Thai BhatTHB6.096.19
Chinese YuanCNY31.6331.88
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.3328.68
Danish KroneDKK29.2929.64
New Zealand DollarNZD134.67135.87
Singapore DollarSGD158.16159.46
Norwegians KroneNOK22.0222.32
Swedish KronaSEK20.3120.61
Swiss FrancCHF225.95227.7
Indian RupeeINR2.752.83
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

