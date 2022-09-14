AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 14 Sept 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 63.01 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 63.15. Updated on, 14 Sept 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 63.01 63.15

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 237 238 Euro EUR 240.2 242.2 British Pound GBP 278.8 281.5 UAE Dirham AED 65 65.6 Saudi Riyal SAR 63 63.6 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.75 751.75 Canadian Dollar CAD 178.27 179.62 Australian Dollar AUD 159.3 160.55 Omani Riyal OMR 600.03 604.53 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.65 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 51.43 51.88 Qatari Riyal QAR 63.57 64.07 Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.38 619.88 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 33.41 33.66 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.48 29.83 Danish Krone DKK 31.5 31.85 New Zealand Dollar NZD 142.32 143.52 Singapore Dollar SGD 165.79 167.09 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.49 23.79 Swedish Krona SEK 22.04 22.34 Swiss Franc CHF 241 242.75 Indian Rupee INR 2.92 3

