AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 14 Sept 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 62.05 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 62.58. Updated on, 13 Sept 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 62.05 62.58

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 234 236 Euro EUR 235 237.5 British Pound GBP 271 275 UAE Dirham AED 62.2 63.1 Saudi Riyal SAR 61.4 62.3 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 729.68 734.68 Canadian Dollar CAD 173.25 174.6 Australian Dollar AUD 153.78 155.03 Omani Riyal OMR 585.57 590.07 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.65 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.12 50.57 Qatari Riyal QAR 61.94 62.44 Bahrain Dinar BHD 599.66 604.16 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 32.57 32.82 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.73 29.08 Danish Krone DKK 30.46 30.81 New Zealand Dollar NZD 137.88 139.08 Singapore Dollar SGD 161.27 162.57 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.81 23.11 Swedish Krona SEK 21.21 21.51 Swiss Franc CHF 235.12 236.87 Indian Rupee INR 2.83 2.91

