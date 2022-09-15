AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 15 Sept 2022

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 15 Sept 2022

Articles
Advertisement
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 15 Sept 2022

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 15 Sept 2022

Advertisement

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 63.04 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 63.12. Updated on, 15 Sept 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today63.0463.12

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD238.2239
EuroEUR237239.3
British PoundGBP273275.5
UAE DirhamAED6565.6
Saudi RiyalSAR6363.4
Kuwaiti DinarKWD757.71762.71
Canadian DollarCAD178.32179.67
Australian DollarAUD158.3159.55
Omani RiyalOMR607.98612.48
Japanese YenJPY1.61.65
Malaysian RinggitMYR51.4351.88
Qatari RiyalQAR63.5764.07
Bahrain DinarBHD622.35626.85
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY33.7934.04
Hong Kong DollarHKD29.4829.83
Danish KroneDKK31.4731.82
New Zealand DollarNZD140.73141.93
Singapore DollarSGD166.46167.76
Norwegians KroneNOK23.4923.79
Swedish KronaSEK22.0422.34
Swiss FrancCHF243.54245.29
Indian RupeeINR2.923

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story