AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 19 Sept 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 64.04 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 64.48. Updated on, 19 Sept 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 64.04 64.48

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 240.2 241.2 Euro EUR 239.5 241.7 British Pound GBP 278 280.5 UAE Dirham AED 65.8 66.4 Saudi Riyal SAR 63.8 64.4 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 766.35 771.35 Canadian Dollar CAD 179.4 180.75 Australian Dollar AUD 158.89 160.14 Omani Riyal OMR 615.09 619.59 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.65 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 51.92 52.37 Qatari Riyal QAR 64.58 65.08 Bahrain Dinar BHD 629.83 634.33 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 33.76 34.01 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.17 30.52 Danish Krone DKK 31.58 31.93 New Zealand Dollar NZD 141.55 142.75 Singapore Dollar SGD 168.05 169.35 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.29 23.59 Swedish Krona SEK 21.99 22.29 Swiss Franc CHF 246.53 248.28 Indian Rupee INR 2.96 3.04

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.