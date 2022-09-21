AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 21 Sept 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 64.88 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 64.96. Updated on, 21 Sept 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 64.88 64.96

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 242.5 244.8 Euro EUR 242.2 244.6 British Pound GBP 276.4 279 UAE Dirham AED 65.9 66.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 64.3 64.9 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 775.79 780.79 Canadian Dollar CAD 180.39 181.74 Australian Dollar AUD 160.45 161.7 Omani Riyal OMR 622.56 627.06 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.65 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.84 53.29 Qatari Riyal QAR 65.85 66.35 Bahrain Dinar BHD 637.47 641.97 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 34.21 24.48 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.54 30.89 Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59 New Zealand Dollar NZD 142.29 143.49 Singapore Dollar SGD 170.16 171.46 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.35 23.65 Swedish Krona SEK 22.16 22.46 Swiss Franc CHF 248.09 249.84 Indian Rupee INR 3.01 3.09

