AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 24 Sept 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 65.15 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 65.23. Updated on, 24 Sept 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today65.1565.23

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD241.5244
EuroEUR237239.5
British PoundGBP271.3274
UAE DirhamAED65.566.15
Saudi RiyalSAR6464.6
Kuwaiti DinarKWD770.03775.03
Canadian DollarCAD177.7179.12
Australian DollarAUD158.5159.75
Omani RiyalOMR618.56623.06
Japanese YenJPY1.51.54
Malaysian RinggitMYR52.8453.29
Qatari RiyalQAR65.8566.35
Bahrain DinarBHD633.37637.87
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY3434.25
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.3430.69
Danish KroneDKK32.0732.42
New Zealand DollarNZD140.09141.29
Singapore DollarSGD168.28169.58
Norwegians KroneNOK23.3523.65
Swedish KronaSEK22.1622.46
Swiss FrancCHF246.68248.43
Indian RupeeINR3.013.09

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

