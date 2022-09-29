Advertisement
  • AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 29 Sept 2022
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 29 Sept 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 63.72 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 63.80. Updated on, 29 Sept 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today63.7263.80

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD230233
EuroEUR220222
British PoundGBP248251
UAE DirhamAED6262.7
Saudi RiyalSAR60.661.2
Kuwaiti DinarKWD762.28767.28
Canadian DollarCAD172.52173.87
Australian DollarAUD152.77154.02
Omani RiyalOMR615.2619.7
Japanese YenJPY1.31.35
Malaysian RinggitMYR51.3751.82
Qatari RiyalQAR65.0765.57
Bahrain DinarBHD629.98634.48
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY33.0133.26
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.1730.52
Danish KroneDKK30.6531
New Zealand DollarNZD133.92135.12
Singapore DollarSGD164.78166.08
Norwegians KroneNOK21.9822.28
Swedish KronaSEK20.8921.19
Swiss FrancCHF239.56241.31
Indian RupeeINR2.92.98

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

