APTMA chief vows to restore textile industry’s viability

KARACHI: Asif Inam, the unopposed newly-elected central chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), has vowed to restore the viability of the textile industry to ensure growth and sustainability.

The assurance was given, while he was delivering his maiden speech on the occasion of the 64th annual general meeting of APTMA held on Friday.

The newly-elected office-bearers, including Senior Vice Chairman Rehman Naseem, Vice Chairmen Naveed Ahmed and Asad Shafi and the newly-elected members of the Central Executive Committee were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was largely attended by the member mills, representing all the regions.

Inam assured the APTMA members that he and his team will not leave any stone unturned for taking forward the agenda of growth and sustainability of the textile industry, while ensuring regional competitiveness, as APTMA members are suffering from major issues.

He stressed upon harmony and unity among the APTMA members to resolve the issues amicably.

“APTMA would be represented in the same fashion as it has been carried on by the previous management,” he added.

Inam also said that he will make all-out efforts to build up the image of APTMA, being the premier association of the textile industry in Pakistan.

It is unfortunate that the textile industry, which is the mainstay of the economy, leading foreign exchange earner and employment provider through backward and forward linkages, was currently passing through an unprecedented period of crisis.

Consequently, the capacity to produce over $5 billion worth of exports is already closed, he said, adding that the textile industry had already invested over $5 billion and is ready to further invest $1 billion annually in case the government ensures a congenial environment to double the exports in the next five years.