Canada offered financial assistance in infrastructure, energy, and agriculture after flood devastation in Pakistan

Canada has offered financial assistance in infrastructure, energy, and agriculture, subject to a need assessment.

Minister for Economic Affairs claimed that Pakistan contributes less than 1% of the global greenhouse gas emissions yet is suffering more due to climate change.

So far, the Pakistani government has distributed PKR 70 billion under the BISP to families who have lost everything.

Canada has expressed heartfelt condolences for the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and has offered financial assistance in infrastructure, energy, and even agriculture, subject to a need assessment.

“We are mindful of the disaster of floods that Pakistan is going through and we are here to tell Pakistan that we stand with you in your difficult times,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, Canadian Minister of International Development, during a meeting with Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences for the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. He went on to say that Canada is a major ally of Pakistan. Pakistan has a large population in Canada that is eager to help and provide whatever aid they can.

In the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the federal minister welcomed the delegation and expressed gratitude for Canada’s commitment to Pakistan. “We really honor and appreciate your visit to Pakistan to see on-ground flood situation in the country.” said minister.

“Pakistan faced 2010 flood due to melting of glaciers, but this time it is all due to climate change. Pakistan contributes less than 1% of the global greenhouse gas emissions yet, we are suffering more.” said Minister for Economic Affairs.

He further claimed that the government of Pakistan, military forces, NDMAs, PDMAs, civil society, abroad Pakistanis, international communities, and every Pakistani citizen are giving to the flood relief effort.

Minister for Economic Affairs thanked his colleague and stated that the UN Development Program (UNDP), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and World Bank (WB) will conclude the Damage Need Assessment report in the following week, which will offer a true picture of the total damage caused by flash floods. He went on to say that after the report was completed, it will be shared with the Canadian Embassy. He also informed him that the donations gathered thus far are destined for flood victims across Pakistan.

The NDMA and PDMAs are constantly coordinating, and all chief secretaries from affected provinces are involved in relief and rescue operations. So far, the Pakistani government has distributed PKR 70 billion under the BISP to families who have lost everything. Furthermore, he stated that the Prime Minister of Pakistan himself supervises relief efficacy through daily meetings of the National Flood Rescue Coordination Committee (NFRCC) to assess the situation. A Special Steering Committee is also constituted to ensure the transparency and efficiency of the rescue and relief efforts. The Canadian Minister praised Pakistan’s government’s efforts. The meeting concluded with a vote of gratitude from both parties.

Ms. Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Iqra Khalid, Canadian Member Parliament, Ms. Salma Zahid, Canadian Member Parliament, Christopher Gibbins, Director Pakistan – Afghanistan South Asia Bureau, Matthieu Kimmell, Humanitarian Affairs Officer, Luke Myers, Counsellor and Head of Development Cooperation, and Dr. Kazim Niaz, Federal Secretary EAD, as well as senior EAD officers, attended the meeting.

