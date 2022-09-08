CCP conducts search and inspection of float glass makers

ISLAMABAD: As part of an ongoing inquiry to investigate the prima facie violations of Sections 3 “Abuse of Dominance” and Section 4 “Prohibited Agreement’ (Cartelisation) of the Competition Act, 2010 in the glass industry, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) teams entered and searched the premises of two undertakings on the suspicion of their involvement in anti-competitive practices, a statement said on Thursday.

The inquiry has been started upon receiving various concerns that the undertakings were collectively deciding the pricing of float glass and utilisation of their production capacities. The float glass is mainly used in the construction sector for the manufacturing of windows and can also be used for tables and shelves.

The CCP’s analysis of data from 2019 to 2021 showed that for the float glass of varying thicknesses, the prices of both companies were similar, and the date of price increases and quantum of increase was also the same.

The commission also came to know from the market sources that the two companies are suspiciously coordinating their prices and production quantities.

During the investigation, market surveys were conducted; wherein, they informed that both the undertakings were in collusion to fix and maintain the uniform prices and increase in the prices in a coordinated manner at the same time.

Any sort of coordination or agreement between the competing undertakings to fix the prices and supply in the market is classified as prohibited under Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010. Since cartels are secretive in nature, Section 34 of the law empowers the CCP to enter and search the premises to uncover evidence of collusive activities.

Two teams of duly authorised CCP officers simultaneously entered and searched the premises of the respective undertakings and seized pertinent record.

The two companies cooperated with the CCP’s search teams in handing over the documents and computer-stored information relating to the possible role of the respective undertakings in the alleged anti-competitive activities. Therefore, the need for entry by force under Section 35 of the act did not arise.

The CCP is mandated under the act to ensure free competition in all the spheres of commercial and economic activities, to enhance economic efficiency and to protect the consumers from the anti-competitive practices, including fixation of prices of various goods and services.