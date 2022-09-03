Cement dispatches fall 24% in August

LAHORE: Cement dispatches have declined 23.98 per cent in August 2022, the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) showed on Saturday.

The total cement dispatches in August 2022 were 3.296 million tonnes, compared with 4.336 million tonnes during the same month of the last fiscal year.

The local cement dispatches during August 2022 were 2.90 million tonnes, compared with 3.81 million tonnes in August 2021, showing a decline of 23.75 per cent. Exports also declined 25.70 per cent, as the volumes reduced from 521,468 tonnes in August 2021 to 387,440 tonnes in August 2022.

In August 2022, the North-based mills dispatched 2.59 million tonnes cement, showing a decline of 20.93 per cent against 3.28 million tonnes dispatched in August 2021.

The South-based mills dispatched 700,436 tonnes cement during August 2022 that was 33.50 per cent less, compared with the dispatches of 1.05 million tonnes during August 2021.

Advertisement

The North-based mills dispatched 2.50 million tonnes in the domestic market in August 2022, showing a decline of 20.29 per cent against 3.14 million tonnes dispatched in August 2021. The South-based mills dispatched 404,959 tonnes cement in the local market during August 2022 that was 39.88 per cent less, compared with the dispatches of 673,572 tonnes during August 2021.

The exports from North-based mills also declined 35.15 per cent, as the quantities reduced from 141,804 tonnes in August 2021 to 91,963 tonnes in August 2022.

The exports from the South also reduced 22.17 per cent to 295,477 tonnes in August 2022 from 379,664 tonnes during the same month of the last year.

During the first two months of the current fiscal year, the total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) stood at 5.336 million tonnes, which is 35.20 per cent lower than 8.235 million tonnes dispatched during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The domestic dispatches during this period stood at 4.795 million tonnes against 7.261 million tonnes during the same period of the last year, showing a reduction of 33.95 per cent.

The exports were also 44.47 per cent less, as the volumes reduced to 540,957 tonnes during the first two months of the current fiscal year, compared with 974,245 tonnes exports done during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Advertisement

The North-based mills dispatched 4.121 million tonnes cement domestically during the first two months of the current fiscal year, showing a reduction of 31.69 per cent, compared with 6.033 million tonnes during July-August 2021.

The exports from North declined 41.53 per cent to 162,210 tonnes during July-August 2022, compared with 277,422 tonnes exported during the same period of the last year.

The domestic dispatches by the South-based mills during July-August 2022 were 674,436 tonnes, showing a reduction of 45.08 per cent over 1.228 million tonnes dispatched during the same period of the last fiscal year.

The exports from the South declined 45.65 per cent to 378,747 tonnes during July-August 2022, compared with 696,823 tonnes exported during the same period of the last fiscal year.

An APCMA spokesman said that the economic instability, increasing energy costs, coupled with the rupee depreciation are having serious implications on the industry. The floods, that have hit major parts of the country, are yet another challenge for the government, as the restoration of damaged infrastructure and rehabilitation of the masses need to be addressed on top priority to bring the country out of the difficult situation.

Also Read Unisame seeks ‘Pay As You Earn Scheme’ Unisame President Zulfikar Thaver said that in view of the judicial rulings....