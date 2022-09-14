Chinese investors in Pakistan provided 7 trucks of relief materials worth millions of rupees

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren handed over seven trucks of relief materials worth millions of rupees.

The Chinese government has also provided the Pakistan government with Rs13.20 billion in help.

Products include mosquito nets, ready-to-eat products, mineral water, garments, tents, and medications.

Panda Industries Association, a Chinese investor organisation in Pakistan, has provided seven trucks of relief materials worth millions of rupees to Dera Ghazi Khan for the 4000 flood victims in Punjab.

Seven trucks of relief materials for Dera Ghazi Khan were released by Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren from Challenge Textile Manga Mandi on Multan Road in Lahore.

In a speech at the Manga Mandi Challenge Textile Factory, Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren stated that seven trucks will be handed over to Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to Qamar Khan, Patron Chief of Panda Industries Association, a Chinese investor organisation in Pakistan, the first batch of commodities supplied to flood victims contained mosquito nets, ready-to-eat products, mineral water, garments, tents, and medications.

He stated that trucks of relief materials will be handed over to Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan and given to Rajanpur flood victims.

While speaking, Karen Chen, Managing Director of Challenge Textile Company, stated that Pakistan and China are two brotherly neighbouring countries, and the flood victims are in desperate need of assistance, and China stands with Pakistan in this hour of need.

