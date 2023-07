Complete Winner’s list of 40000 prize bond – Karachi

KARACHI: Rs 40000 Prize Bond Draw No. 22 was held in Karachi on Monday, September 12, 2022.

However, the winner of the 22nd Premium 40000 draw, which took place in Karachi on September 12, 2022, was announced. Find your prize bond on the Premium Rs 40000 Prize bond list for 12 September 2022.

BOND WORTH CITY DATE FIRST PRIZE SECOND PRIZE THIRD PRIZE Rs 40000 Karachi 12-09-2022 80,000,000 PKR 30,000,000 PKR 500,000 PKR Complete Winner's list of 40000 prize bond DRAW OF Rs.40,000/- Denomination Premium Prize Bond (Registered) HELD AT KARACHI