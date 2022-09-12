CPEC so far completed 27 projects totaling $19 bn, with 63 more projects worth $35.2 bn to be completed by 2030

The CPEC has so far completed 27 projects totaling $19 billion, with 63 more projects worth $35.2 billion slated to be completed by 2030.

Three $200 million projects have already been constructed in Gwadar and two $230 million projects are set for completion.

According to a report titled “Overview of Pakistan’s Power Sector and its Future Outlook” produced by the China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (CSAIL), 27 projects worth $7.7 billion are in the planning stages and are expected to be completed by 2025.

36 other projects are in the works, with an estimated investment of $27.5 billion, and are expected to be finished by 2030.

According to statistics in the Energy sector, 11 projects totaling $12 billion have been finished, while four projects totaling $6 billion are currently being implemented and are projected to be completed by 2025.

Similarly, seven more $7.4 billion projects are in the works and are projected to be finished by 2030.

According to the report, seven infrastructure projects totaling $6.7 billion have been finished, with six additional projects totaling $0.9 billion projected to be completed in 2025 and 12 projects totaling $10.4 billion expected to be completed by 2030.

Similarly, three $200 million projects have already been constructed in Gwadar, with two $230 million projects set to be completed in 2025 and two additional $150 million projects set to be completed by 2030.

According to the report, four of the nine designated Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will be finished by 2025 with a $500 million investment, while the remaining five SEZs will be completed by 2030 with a $1 billion investment.

Six socioeconomic projects have so far been finished with a $10 million investment, while 11 projects worth $90 million will be completed by 2025 and ten projects worth $900 million will be completed by 2030.

According to the study, other areas such as international cooperation, agriculture, science and technology, and information technology have recently been added to the megaproject of CPEC and are in the planning stages for third-party participation.

