Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, on, 13th Sept 2022

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, on, 13th Sept 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, on, 13th Sept 2022
Advertisement

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on September 13, 2022.

Read more: Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, on, 14th Sept 2022

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 13th Sept 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD234236
EuroEUR235237.5
British PoundGBP271275
UAE DirhamAED62.263.1
Saudi RiyalSAR61.462.3
Kuwaiti DinarKWD729.68734.68
Canadian DollarCAD173.25174.6
Australian DollarAUD153.78155.03
Omani RiyalOMR585.57590.07
Japanese YenJPY1.61.65
Malaysian RinggitMYR50.1250.57
Qatari RiyalQAR61.9462.44
Bahrain DinarBHD599.66604.16
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY32.5732.82
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.7329.08
Danish KroneDKK30.4630.81
New Zealand DollarNZD137.88139.08
Singapore DollarSGD161.27162.57
Norwegians KroneNOK22.8123.11
Swedish KronaSEK21.2121.51
Swiss FrancCHF235.12236.87
Indian RupeeINR2.832.91

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story