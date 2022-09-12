Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, on, 13th Sept 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on September 13, 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 13th Sept 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 234 236 Euro EUR 235 237.5 British Pound GBP 271 275 UAE Dirham AED 62.2 63.1 Saudi Riyal SAR 61.4 62.3 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 729.68 734.68 Canadian Dollar CAD 173.25 174.6 Australian Dollar AUD 153.78 155.03 Omani Riyal OMR 585.57 590.07 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.65 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.12 50.57 Qatari Riyal QAR 61.94 62.44 Bahrain Dinar BHD 599.66 604.16 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 32.57 32.82 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.73 29.08 Danish Krone DKK 30.46 30.81 New Zealand Dollar NZD 137.88 139.08 Singapore Dollar SGD 161.27 162.57 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.81 23.11 Swedish Krona SEK 21.21 21.51 Swiss Franc CHF 235.12 236.87 Indian Rupee INR 2.83 2.91