Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, on, 15th Sept 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on September 15, 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Check the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 15th Sept 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 238.2 239 Euro EUR 237 239.3 British Pound GBP 273 275.5 UAE Dirham AED 65 65.6 Saudi Riyal SAR 63 63.4 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 757.71 762.71 Canadian Dollar CAD 178.32 179.67 Australian Dollar AUD 158.3 159.55 Omani Riyal OMR 607.98 612.48 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.65 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 51.43 51.88 Qatari Riyal QAR 63.57 64.07 Bahrain Dinar BHD 622.35 626.85 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 33.79 34.04 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.48 29.83 Danish Krone DKK 31.47 31.82 New Zealand Dollar NZD 140.73 141.93 Singapore Dollar SGD 166.46 167.76 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.49 23.79 Swedish Krona SEK 22.04 22.34 Swiss Franc CHF 243.54 245.29 Indian Rupee INR 2.92 3