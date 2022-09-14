Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, on, 15th Sept 2022

Articles
KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on September 15, 2022.

Check the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 15th Sept 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD238.2239
EuroEUR237239.3
British PoundGBP273275.5
UAE DirhamAED6565.6
Saudi RiyalSAR6363.4
Kuwaiti DinarKWD757.71762.71
Canadian DollarCAD178.32179.67
Australian DollarAUD158.3159.55
Omani RiyalOMR607.98612.48
Japanese YenJPY1.61.65
Malaysian RinggitMYR51.4351.88
Qatari RiyalQAR63.5764.07
Bahrain DinarBHD622.35626.85
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY33.7934.04
Hong Kong DollarHKD29.4829.83
Danish KroneDKK31.4731.82
New Zealand DollarNZD140.73141.93
Singapore DollarSGD166.46167.76
Norwegians KroneNOK23.4923.79
Swedish KronaSEK22.0422.34
Swiss FrancCHF243.54245.29
Indian RupeeINR2.923
