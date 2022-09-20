Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, on, 21 Sept 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on September 21, 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 21 Sept 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD242.5244.8
EuroEUR242.2244.6
British PoundGBP276.4279
UAE DirhamAED65.966.5
Saudi RiyalSAR64.364.9
Kuwaiti DinarKWD775.79780.79
Canadian DollarCAD180.39181.74
Australian DollarAUD160.45161.7
Omani RiyalOMR622.56627.06
Japanese YenJPY1.61.65
Malaysian RinggitMYR52.8453.29
Qatari RiyalQAR65.8566.35
Bahrain DinarBHD637.47641.97
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY34.2124.48
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.5430.89
Danish KroneDKK32.2432.59
New Zealand DollarNZD142.29143.49
Singapore DollarSGD170.16171.46
Norwegians KroneNOK23.3523.65
Swedish KronaSEK22.1622.46
Swiss FrancCHF248.09249.84
Indian RupeeINR3.013.09

 

