Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, on, 21 Sept 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on September 21, 2022.
Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound
Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 21 Sept 2022.
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|242.5
|244.8
|Euro
|EUR
|242.2
|244.6
|British Pound
|GBP
|276.4
|279
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|65.9
|66.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.3
|64.9
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|775.79
|780.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|180.39
|181.74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160.45
|161.7
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|622.56
|627.06
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.84
|53.29
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|65.85
|66.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|637.47
|641.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.2
|6.3
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|34.21
|24.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.54
|30.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|142.29
|143.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.16
|171.46
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.35
|23.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|22.16
|22.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|248.09
|249.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.01
|3.09
