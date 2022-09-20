Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, on, 21 Sept 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on September 21, 2022.

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 21 Sept 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 242.5 244.8 Euro EUR 242.2 244.6 British Pound GBP 276.4 279 UAE Dirham AED 65.9 66.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 64.3 64.9 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 775.79 780.79 Canadian Dollar CAD 180.39 181.74 Australian Dollar AUD 160.45 161.7 Omani Riyal OMR 622.56 627.06 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.65 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.84 53.29 Qatari Riyal QAR 65.85 66.35 Bahrain Dinar BHD 637.47 641.97 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 34.21 24.48 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.54 30.89 Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59 New Zealand Dollar NZD 142.29 143.49 Singapore Dollar SGD 170.16 171.46 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.35 23.65 Swedish Krona SEK 22.16 22.46 Swiss Franc CHF 248.09 249.84 Indian Rupee INR 3.01 3.09