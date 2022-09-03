Dirham TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 03 Sep 2022

Dirham TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.09 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 59.18. Updated on, 03 Sep 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 59.09 59.18

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 221 223 Euro EUR 218 220 British Pound GBP 252 256 UAE Dirham AED 60 61 Saudi Riyal SAR 58.25 58.9 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 709.84 714.84 Canadian Dollar CAD 166.4 167.75 Australian Dollar AUD 148.4 149.65 Omani Riyal OMR 569.26 573.26 Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.6 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.93 49.38 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.18 60.68 Bahrain Dinar BHD 582.58 587.08 Thai Bhat THB 6.09 6.19 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.72 31.97 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.91 28.26 Danish Krone DKK 29.29 29.64 New Zealand Dollar NZD 132.83 134.03 Singapore Dollar SGD 156.18 157.48 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.78 22.08 Swedish Krona SEK 20.27 20.57 Swiss Franc CHF 222.64 224.39 Indian Rupee INR 2.75 2.83