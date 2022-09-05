Dirham TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 05 Sep 2022

AED to PKR rate in Pakistan –

Dirham TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.09  as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 59.18. Updated on, 05 Sep 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today59.0959.18

Dirham to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD221223
EuroEUR218220
British PoundGBP252256
UAE DirhamAED6061
Saudi RiyalSAR58.2558.9
Kuwaiti DinarKWD709.84714.84
Canadian DollarCAD166.4167.75
Australian DollarAUD148.4149.65
Omani RiyalOMR569.26573.26
Japanese YenJPY1.551.6
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.9349.38
Qatari RiyalQAR60.1860.68
Bahrain DinarBHD582.58587.08
Thai BhatTHB6.096.19
Chinese YuanCNY31.7231.97
Hong Kong DollarHKD27.9128.26
Danish KroneDKK29.2929.64
New Zealand DollarNZD132.83134.03
Singapore DollarSGD156.18157.48
Norwegians KroneNOK21.7822.08
Swedish KronaSEK20.2720.57
Swiss FrancCHF222.64224.39
Indian RupeeINR2.752.83
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

