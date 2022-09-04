Advertisement
  Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 04 Sep 2022
USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 218.00 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is 218.50 Updated on, 03 Sep 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
03 Sep 22PKR218.00PKR218.50

The US Dollar rate was Rs. 217 against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on (2 sept 2022) and depreciated by -0.17% today, bringing the new Dollar to PKR currency exchange rate at Rs. 218.00.

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

 

 

