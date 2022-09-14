Dow drops by over 1,000 points

The persistent inflation is causing investors so much anxiety.

The persistent inflation that is causing investors so much anxiety. In late-afternoon trade on Tuesday, the Dow fell more than 1,050 points, or 3.3%. Even worse, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 3.6% and 4.5%, respectively.

There was a widespread decline, with all eleven market sectors moving downward. Among the largest losers were banks, retailers, and IT firms. If the Federal Reserve increases interest rates any more aggressively to try to contain inflation, those three groups stand to be affected the hardest.

The main concern on Wall Street is that rising rates will eventually cause a slowdown or perhaps a recession in the economy.

Prior to Tuesday’s decline, stocks had been on a four-day gaining streak. One strategist predicted that there would be more market suffering in the future. Traders may have been mistaken in believing that inflation will soon cease to be a significant economic issue.

Mark Hackett, chief of investment analysis at Nationwide, stated in a study that “investors certainly had reached a level of complacency with the 5% advance over the previous week. The reaction is significant but only gets the S&P 500 Index back to the level from last Wednesday.”

