EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 07 Sep 2022

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 07 Sep 2022

Articles
Advertisement
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 07 Sep 2022

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Advertisement

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 219.35 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 219.65. Updated on, 07 Sep 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today219.35219.65

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD231233.5
EuroEUR230232.5
British PoundGBP268271.5
UAE DirhamAED6365
Saudi RiyalSAR61.562.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD710.68715.68
Canadian DollarCAD166.94168.29
Australian DollarAUD149.18150.43
Omani RiyalOMR569.47573.97
Japanese YenJPY1.61.65
Malaysian RinggitMYR49.0249.47
Qatari RiyalQAR60.2560.75
Bahrain DinarBHD583.23587.73
Thai BhatTHB6.096.19
Chinese YuanCNY31.6331.88
Hong Kong DollarHKD27.9428.29
Danish KroneDKK29.2929.64
New Zealand DollarNZD133.71134.91
Singapore DollarSGD156.19157.49
Norwegians KroneNOK22.0222.32
Swedish KronaSEK20.3120.61
Swiss FrancCHF223.78225.53
Indian RupeeINR2.752.83

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story