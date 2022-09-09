EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 09 Sep 2022

  • News
EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 219.94 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 220.24. Updated on, 09 Sep 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today219.94220.24

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD232.1234.6
EuroEUR228.1230.6
British PoundGBP265.1268.1
UAE DirhamAED6365
Saudi RiyalSAR61.5562.55
Kuwaiti DinarKWD719.84724.84
Canadian DollarCAD169.49170.84
Australian DollarAUD150.15151.41
Omani RiyalOMR577.62582.12
Japanese YenJPY1.571.61
Malaysian RinggitMYR49.0249.47
Qatari RiyalQAR60.2560.75
Bahrain DinarBHD591.6596.05
Thai BhatTHB6.096.19
Chinese YuanCNY31.6331.88
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.3328.68
Danish KroneDKK29.2929.64
New Zealand DollarNZD134.67135.87
Singapore DollarSGD158.16159.46
Norwegians KroneNOK22.0222.32
Swedish KronaSEK20.3120.61
Swiss FrancCHF225.95227.7
Indian RupeeINR2.752.83
Advertisement

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

