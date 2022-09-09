EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 09 Sep 2022

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 219.94 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 220.24. Updated on, 09 Sep 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 219.94 220.24

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan. CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 232.1 234.6 Euro EUR 228.1 230.6 British Pound GBP 265.1 268.1 UAE Dirham AED 63 65 Saudi Riyal SAR 61.55 62.55 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 719.84 724.84 Canadian Dollar CAD 169.49 170.84 Australian Dollar AUD 150.15 151.41 Omani Riyal OMR 577.62 582.12 Japanese Yen JPY 1.57 1.61 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 49.02 49.47 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.25 60.75 Bahrain Dinar BHD 591.6 596.05 Thai Bhat THB 6.09 6.19 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.63 31.88 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.33 28.68 Danish Krone DKK 29.29 29.64 New Zealand Dollar NZD 134.67 135.87 Singapore Dollar SGD 158.16 159.46 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.02 22.32 Swedish Krona SEK 20.31 20.61 Swiss Franc CHF 225.95 227.7 Indian Rupee INR 2.75 2.83

