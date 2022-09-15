EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 15 Sep 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 235.09 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 235.40. Updated on, 15 Sep 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today235.09235.40

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD238.2239
EuroEUR237239.3
British PoundGBP273275.5
UAE DirhamAED6565.6
Saudi RiyalSAR6363.4
Kuwaiti DinarKWD757.71762.71
Canadian DollarCAD178.32179.67
Australian DollarAUD158.3159.55
Omani RiyalOMR607.98612.48
Japanese YenJPY1.61.65
Malaysian RinggitMYR51.4351.88
Qatari RiyalQAR63.5764.07
Bahrain DinarBHD622.35626.85
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY33.7934.04
Hong Kong DollarHKD29.4829.83
Danish KroneDKK31.4731.82
New Zealand DollarNZD140.73141.93
Singapore DollarSGD166.46167.76
Norwegians KroneNOK23.4923.79
Swedish KronaSEK22.0422.34
Swiss FrancCHF243.54245.29
Indian RupeeINR2.923

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

