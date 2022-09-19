EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 19 Sep 2022

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 19 Sep 2022

Articles
Advertisement
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 19 Sep 2022

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Advertisement

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 236.38 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 236.68. Updated on, 19 Sep 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today236.38236.68

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

Advertisement
CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD240.2241.2
EuroEUR239.5241.7
British PoundGBP278280.5
UAE DirhamAED65.866.4
Saudi RiyalSAR63.864.4
Kuwaiti DinarKWD766.35771.35
Canadian DollarCAD179.4180.75
Australian DollarAUD158.89160.14
Omani RiyalOMR615.09619.59
Japanese YenJPY1.61.65
Malaysian RinggitMYR51.9252.37
Qatari RiyalQAR64.5865.08
Bahrain DinarBHD629.83634.33
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY33.7634.01
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.1730.52
Danish KroneDKK31.5831.93
New Zealand DollarNZD141.55142.75
Singapore DollarSGD168.05169.35
Norwegians KroneNOK23.2923.59
Swedish KronaSEK21.9922.29
Swiss FrancCHF246.53248.28
Indian RupeeINR2.963.04

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story