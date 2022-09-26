EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 26 Sep 2022

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 24 Sep 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 235.3 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 235.60. Updated on, 26 Sep 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 235.3 235.60

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 241.5 244 Euro EUR 237 239.5 British Pound GBP 271.3 274 UAE Dirham AED 65.5 66.15 Saudi Riyal SAR 64 64.6 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 770.03 775.03 Canadian Dollar CAD 177.7 179.12 Australian Dollar AUD 158.5 159.75 Omani Riyal OMR 618.56 623.06 Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.54 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.84 53.29 Qatari Riyal QAR 65.85 66.35 Bahrain Dinar BHD 633.37 637.87 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 34 34.25 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.34 30.69 Danish Krone DKK 32.07 32.42 New Zealand Dollar NZD 140.09 141.29 Singapore Dollar SGD 168.28 169.58 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.35 23.65 Swedish Krona SEK 22.16 22.46 Swiss Franc CHF 246.68 248.43 Indian Rupee INR 3.01 3.09

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.