  EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 27 Sep 2022
Articles
EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 224 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 226.2. Updated on, 27 Sep 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today224226.2

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
 US DollarUSD236.1238.5
 EuroEUR224226.2
 British PoundGBP247.2249.65
 UAE DirhamAED63.764.3
 Saudi RiyalSAR62.0562.6
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD773.96778.96
 Canadian DollarCAD176.09177.44
 Australian DollarAUD156.56157.81
 Omani RiyalOMR622.61627.11
 Japanese YenJPY1.451.5
 Malaysian RinggitMYR52.8453.29
 Qatari RiyalQAR65.8566.35
 Bahrain DinarBHD637.18641.68
 Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
 Chinese YuanCNY33.7333.98
 Hong Kong DollarHKD30.5130.86
 Danish KroneDKK31.2231.57
 New Zealand DollarNZD140.09141.29
 Singapore DollarSGD167.47168.77
 Norwegians KroneNOK23.3523.65
 Swedish KronaSEK22.1622.46
 Swiss FrancCHF244.19245.94
 Indian RupeeINR3.013.09

 

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

