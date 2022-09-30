EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 30 Sep 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 225.08 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 225.57. Updated on, 30 Sep 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today225.08225.57

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD227230
 EuroEUR217219.5
 British PoundGBP242245
 UAE DirhamAED61.562.2
 Saudi RiyalSAR60.361
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD746.98751.98
 Canadian DollarCAD169.56170.91
 Australian DollarAUD150.71151.96
 Omani RiyalOMR601.35605.85
 Japanese YenJPY1.21.25
 Malaysian RinggitMYR50.0250.47
 Qatari RiyalQAR63.6164.11
 Bahrain DinarBHD616.8621.3
 Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
 Chinese YuanCNY32.1732.42
 Hong Kong DollarHKD29.529.85
 Danish KroneDKK30.1430.49
 New Zealand DollarNZD131.98133.18
 Singapore DollarSGD161.12162.42
 Norwegians KroneNOK21.5721.87
 Swedish KronaSEK20.6120.91
 Swiss FrancCHF237.22238.97
 Indian RupeeINR2.842.92
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

