GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 14 Sep 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 268.57 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 269.15. Updated on, 14 Sep 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 268.57 269.15

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 237 238 Euro EUR 240.2 242.2 British Pound GBP 278.8 281.5 UAE Dirham AED 65 65.6 Saudi Riyal SAR 63 63.6 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.75 751.75 Canadian Dollar CAD 178.27 179.62 Australian Dollar AUD 159.3 160.55 Omani Riyal OMR 600.03 604.53 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.65 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 51.43 51.88 Qatari Riyal QAR 63.57 64.07 Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.38 619.88 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 33.41 33.66 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.48 29.83 Danish Krone DKK 31.5 31.85 New Zealand Dollar NZD 142.32 143.52 Singapore Dollar SGD 165.79 167.09 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.49 23.79 Swedish Krona SEK 22.04 22.34 Swiss Franc CHF 241 242.75 Indian Rupee INR 2.92 3

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.