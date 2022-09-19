GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 19 Sep 2022

Today’s Pound rate in Pakistan

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 277.00 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 279.50. Updated on, 19 Sep 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today277.00279.50

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD240.2241.2
EuroEUR239.5241.7
British PoundGBP278280.5
UAE DirhamAED65.866.4
Saudi RiyalSAR63.864.4
Kuwaiti DinarKWD766.35771.35
Canadian DollarCAD179.4180.75
Australian DollarAUD158.89160.14
Omani RiyalOMR615.09619.59
Japanese YenJPY1.61.65
Malaysian RinggitMYR51.9252.37
Qatari RiyalQAR64.5865.08
Bahrain DinarBHD629.83634.33
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY33.7634.01
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.1730.52
Danish KroneDKK31.5831.93
New Zealand DollarNZD141.55142.75
Singapore DollarSGD168.05169.35
Norwegians KroneNOK23.2923.59
Swedish KronaSEK21.9922.29
Swiss FrancCHF246.53248.28
Indian RupeeINR2.963.04
Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency.

