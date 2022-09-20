GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 20 Sep 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 275.00 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 277.50. Updated on, 20 Sep 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 275.00 277.50 GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan. CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 242 244.3 Euro EUR 240.5 242.7 British Pound GBP 274.5 277 UAE Dirham AED 65.5 66.1 Saudi Riyal SAR 63.8 64.4 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 763.97 768.97 Canadian Dollar CAD 178.61 179.96 Australian Dollar AUD 159.06 160.13 Omani Riyal OMR 615.26 619.76 Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.6 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.24 52.69 Qatari Riyal QAR 65.08 65.58 Bahrain Dinar BHD 630.07 634.57 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 34.01 34.26 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.18 30.53 Danish Krone DKK 31.91 32.26 New Zealand Dollar NZD 141.91 143.11 Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.24 23.54 Swedish Krona SEK 22.05 22.35 Swiss Franc CHF 245.57 247.32 Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.05 BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.