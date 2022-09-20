Advertisement
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 20 Sep 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 275.00 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 277.50. Updated on, 20 Sep 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today275.00277.50

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD242244.3
EuroEUR240.5242.7
British PoundGBP274.5277
UAE DirhamAED65.566.1
Saudi RiyalSAR63.864.4
Kuwaiti DinarKWD763.97768.97
Canadian DollarCAD178.61179.96
Australian DollarAUD159.06160.13
Omani RiyalOMR615.26619.76
Japanese YenJPY1.551.6
Malaysian RinggitMYR52.2452.69
Qatari RiyalQAR65.0865.58
Bahrain DinarBHD630.07634.57
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY34.0134.26
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.1830.53
Danish KroneDKK31.9132.26
New Zealand DollarNZD141.91143.11
Singapore DollarSGD168.46169.76
Norwegians KroneNOK23.2423.54
Swedish KronaSEK22.0522.35
Swiss FrancCHF245.57247.32
Indian RupeeINR2.973.05

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

