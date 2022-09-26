Advertisement
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 26 Sep 2022





Today’s Pound rate in Pakistan

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 269.12 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 269.46. Updated on, 26 Sep 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today269.12269.46

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD241.5244
EuroEUR237239.5
British PoundGBP271.3274
UAE DirhamAED65.566.15
Saudi RiyalSAR6464.6
Kuwaiti DinarKWD770.03775.03
Canadian DollarCAD177.7179.12
Australian DollarAUD158.5159.75
Omani RiyalOMR618.56623.06
Japanese YenJPY1.51.54
Malaysian RinggitMYR52.8453.29
Qatari RiyalQAR65.8566.35
Bahrain DinarBHD633.37637.87
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY3434.25
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.3430.69
Danish KroneDKK32.0732.42
New Zealand DollarNZD140.09141.29
Singapore DollarSGD168.28169.58
Norwegians KroneNOK23.3523.65
Swedish KronaSEK22.1622.46
Swiss FrancCHF246.68248.43
Indian RupeeINR3.013.09

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

