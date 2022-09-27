GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 27 Sep 2022

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 27 Aug 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 247.2 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 249.65. Updated on, 27 Sep 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 247.2 249.65

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 236.1 238.5 Euro EUR 224 226.2 British Pound GBP 247.2 249.65 UAE Dirham AED 63.7 64.3 Saudi Riyal SAR 62.05 62.6 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 773.96 778.96 Canadian Dollar CAD 176.09 177.44 Australian Dollar AUD 156.56 157.81 Omani Riyal OMR 622.61 627.11 Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.5 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.84 53.29 Qatari Riyal QAR 65.85 66.35 Bahrain Dinar BHD 637.18 641.68 Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3 Chinese Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.51 30.86 Danish Krone DKK 31.22 31.57 New Zealand Dollar NZD 140.09 141.29 Singapore Dollar SGD 167.47 168.77 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.35 23.65 Swedish Krona SEK 22.16 22.46 Swiss Franc CHF 244.19 245.94 Indian Rupee INR 3.01 3.09

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.