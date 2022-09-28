Advertisement
  • GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 28 Sep 2022
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 28 Sep 2022

Today’s Pound rate in Pakistan

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 253.15 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 253.48. Updated on, 28 Sep 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today253.15253.48

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD232.5235
EuroEUR222224
British PoundGBP251254
UAE DirhamAED62.863.4
Saudi RiyalSAR61.261.9
Kuwaiti DinarKWD770.02775.02
Canadian DollarCAD173.95175.3
Australian DollarAUD154.59155.84
Omani RiyalOMR621.33625.83
Japanese YenJPY1.351.41
Malaysian RinggitMYR51.9652.41
Qatari RiyalQAR65.6766.17
Bahrain DinarBHD635.78640.28
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY33.7333.98
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.4530.8
Danish KroneDKK30.9431.29
New Zealand DollarNZD135.45136.65
Singapore DollarSGD166.44167.74
Norwegians KroneNOK22.1722.47
Swedish KronaSEK21.121.4
Swiss FrancCHF240.92242.67
Indian RupeeINR2.933.01

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

