  • GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 30 Sep 2022
GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 250.35 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 250.89. Updated on, 30 Sep 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today250.35250.89

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD227230
 EuroEUR217219.5
 British PoundGBP242245
 UAE DirhamAED61.562.2
 Saudi RiyalSAR60.361
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD746.98751.98
 Canadian DollarCAD169.56170.91
 Australian DollarAUD150.71151.96
 Omani RiyalOMR601.35605.85
 Japanese YenJPY1.21.25
 Malaysian RinggitMYR50.0250.47
 Qatari RiyalQAR63.6164.11
 Bahrain DinarBHD616.8621.3
 Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
 Chinese YuanCNY32.1732.42
 Hong Kong DollarHKD29.529.85
 Danish KroneDKK30.1430.49
 New Zealand DollarNZD131.98133.18
 Singapore DollarSGD161.12162.42
 Norwegians KroneNOK21.5721.87
 Swedish KronaSEK20.6120.91
 Swiss FrancCHF237.22238.97
 Indian RupeeINR2.842.92

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Next Story