Gold Rate in Kuwait today on, 14 September 2022

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded an increase of KWD 538.030 per ounce on 14 September 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Kuwait provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today Gold Rate in Kuwait

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 14 September 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram increased to KWD 17.350 from the previous day’s KWD 17.300.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) increased to KWD 16.650 from the previous day’s KWD 16.650.

Gold Unit Kuwaiti Dinar Gram K24 17.350 KWD Yesterday: 17.300 Gram K22 16.650 KWD Yesterday: 16.650 Gram K21 15.140 KWD Yesterday: 15.110 Gram K18 12.980 KWD Yesterday: 12.950 1 Gold Ounce 539.590 KWD

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Kuwait jewellery market and quoted by Kuwait Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.