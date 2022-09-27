Gold Rate in Kuwait today on, 27 September 2022

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded a decrease of KWD 520.930 per ounce on 27 September 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Kuwait provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today Gold Rate in Kuwait

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 27 September 2022.

Advertisement

The rate of 24 karat/gram decreased to KWD 16.750 from the previous day’s KWD 16.800.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) remains the same at KWD 16.100 from the previous day’s KWD 16.100.