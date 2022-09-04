A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 140897 on Sunday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 119200 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 109266 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 129152.

Gold price in Pakistan, 05 September 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 140897. Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 140897 Rs. 129152 Rs. 123285 Rs. 105673 per 10 Gram Rs. 120800 Rs. 110730 Rs. 105700 Rs. 90600 per Gram Gold Rs. 12080 Rs. 11073 Rs. 10570 Rs. 9060