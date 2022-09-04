Advertisement
Gold Rate In Pakistan – Gold Price In Pakistan – 05 September 2022

Gold Rate In Pakistan – Gold Price In Pakistan – 05 September 2022

Articles
Gold Rate In Pakistan – Gold Price In Pakistan – 05 September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan – File

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 140897 on Sunday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 119200 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 109266 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 129152.

Gold price in Pakistan, 05 September 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 140897.

Gold Rate24K Gold22K Gold21K Gold18K Gold
per Tola GoldRs. 140897Rs. 129152Rs. 123285Rs. 105673
per 10 GramRs. 120800Rs. 110730Rs. 105700Rs. 90600
per Gram GoldRs. 12080Rs. 11073Rs. 10570Rs. 9060
