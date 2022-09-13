Gold rate in Pakistan today on, 14 September 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 150298 on Tuesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 128860 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 118120 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 131508.

Gold price in Pakistan, 13 September 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 150298. Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 150298 Rs. 137772 Rs. 131508 Rs. 112718 per 10 Gram Rs. 128860 Rs. 118120 Rs. 112750 Rs. 96640 per Gram Gold Rs. 12886 Rs. 11812 Rs. 11275 Rs. 9664 The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.