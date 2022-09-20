Gold rate in Pakistan today on, 21 September 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 150000 on Tuesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 128600 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 117882 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 137499.

Gold price in Pakistan, 21 September 2022

Advertisement

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 150000.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 150000 Rs. 137499 Rs. 131250 Rs. 112500 per 10 Gram Rs. 128600 Rs. 117882 Rs. 112525 Rs. 96450 per Gram Gold Rs. 12860 Rs. 11788 Rs. 11253 Rs. 9645 per Ounce Rs. 364600 Rs. 334214 Rs. 319025 Rs. 273450

Advertisement

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.