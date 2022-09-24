Advertisement
  Gold rate in Pakistan today on, 25 September 2022
Gold rate in Pakistan today on, 25 September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan – File

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 147700 on Sunday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 126700 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 116141 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 135391.

 

Gold price in Pakistan, 25 September 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 147700.

 

Gold Rate24K Gold22K Gold21K Gold18K Gold
per Tola GoldRs. 147700Rs. 135391Rs. 129238Rs. 110775
per 10 GramRs. 126700Rs. 116141Rs. 110863Rs. 95025
per Gram GoldRs. 12670Rs. 11614Rs. 11086Rs. 9503

 

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

