Gold rate in Pakistan today on, 26 September 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 147600 on Monday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 126500 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 115957 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 135299.

Gold price in Pakistan, 26 September 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 147600.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 147600 Rs. 135299 Rs. 129150 Rs. 110700 per 10 Gram Rs. 126500 Rs. 115957 Rs. 110688 Rs. 94875 per Gram Gold Rs. 12650 Rs. 11596 Rs. 11069 Rs. 9488

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.