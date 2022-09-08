Gold Rate in UAE today on, 09 September 2022

Today Gold rates in AED (U.A.E Dirham) is AED 2072.5 for 10 grams and AED 2416.535 for one tola.

Live today gold rate in UAE and different cities of UAE. Every UAE City Gold Rate is different.

However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in UAE Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the UAE provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in UAE and its converted price of gold UAE Dirham facilitates to the Dubai gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today’s Gold Rate in UAE

Check the updated gold price in U.A.E Dirham on, 09 September 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram increased to AED 207.25 from the previous day’s AED 206.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) increased to AED 194.75 from the previous day’s AED 193.75.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat September 09 6,283.04 207.25 194.75 185.75 159.25

Gold rates change almost every day worldwide including UAE. Get the updates about today gold price in UAE, and get rates of 18 karat, 20 karat, 21 karat and 22 karat gold. These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in AED (U.A.E Dirham) currency. Live Rates are provided by the local gold markets and bullion markets of UAE every day.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Dubai jewellery market and quoted by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.